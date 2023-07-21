Manchester Residents Are ‘Trashing’ Oasis’ Noel + Liam Gallagher for a Good Cause

After all of the things Oasis siblings Noel and Liam Gallagher have said about others over the years, it's about time they had a good trashing, but perhaps this isn't what you had in mind. However, the residents of the brothers' hometown of Manchester, England are getting to "trash" the musicians daily with a unique idea for the city's garbage bins.

Now placed in the city's Picadilly Gardens area is a new trash bin with two openings that is encouraging those disposing of their garbage to pick a side - Liam or Noel. And from the looks of things, Noel Gallagher is out to a slight lead. It's all part of the environmental charity Hubbub's recent partnership with KFC to see if the voting enticement will reduce littering. It's all part of a campaign dubbed #PickYourSide.

Per Hubbub, the idea has evolved from a previous 2016 experiment in which Hubbub launched Ballot Bin, the world's first voting ashtray, where people could tackle other pressing comparisons of the day. The experiment was found to reduce cigarette litter by 46 percent.

Now they've taken the voting idea and applied it garbage bins, with a live vote tally taking place as censors inside the bins keep track of which side is collecting the most garbage.

"We’ve worked with Instrument Industries, the manufacturers of the original Ballot Bin, to create what we think is a pretty swanky bin," stated the company. "We’re biased to be fair, but when was the last time you saw a solar-powered, interactive, customizable and beautifully designed electronic voting bin?"

The choosing of the Gallagher brothers was a particularly smart one, given that the lads hometown likely has more than a few opinions on which of the brothers they prefer. But the Gallaghers aren't the only ones up for debate, as three Big Ballot Bins have been placed around commuter routes in the Picadilly area. The two other issues currently being debated through the trash bins include "Barm vs. Muffin" and Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, noting this weekend's big blockbuster movie showdown.

This time around, the impact of the voting garbage bins will be studied by the environmental tech company Ellipsis Earth, checking if the success rate is great enough to consider launching in other parts of the country.

Per Yahoo! News U.K., Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, Manchester City Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods, said: "I am pleased that we’re teaming up with Hubbub to launch this new scheme in the city centre. This initiative is one of the many innovative ways that the Council are trying to reduce littering in the city and encourage people to put their rubbish in the bin. By getting people voting we hope that residents will be encouraged to vote on funny topics, and throw their rubbish in the bins, keeping our streets clean.“

Now the big question remains, are people voting for one brother over the other because they think they're trash or because they want to be seen as on the side of Team Liam or Team Noel. Either way, it looks to be getting trash off the street, which is the ultimate goal.