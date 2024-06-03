The opening night of Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour provided some surprises, including the singer covering a song from his noticeably absent brother Noel amidst the night's setlist.

The brothers Gallagher went back and forth publicly in 2023 concerning a potential reunion, but in the end, Noel would not reunite with his brother Liam who had announced plans to revisit the Definitely Maybe album in full to celebrate its anniversary.

The tour kicked off Saturday night (June 1) at the Utlilita Arena in Sheffield, England, with Liam's unexpected cover of "Lock All the Doors" being performed a little over midway into the night's set.

About "Lock All the Doors"

These days, "Lock All the Doors" is best known as a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds song. It appeared on the band's second studio album, Chasing Yesterday, in 2015.

However, the song has its origins in the Oasis era. The chorus for the song was initially part of a demo tape in 1992, with Noel initially struggling to complete the verse for years after giving away part of the original verse to the Chemical Brothers for a song.

Liam Gallagher Covers "Lock All the Doors" From Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Other Notes of Noel

Earlier in the evening, Liam Gallagher performed the song "Half the World Away" with himself on lead vocals for the first time. Liam offered a bit of a jab at Noel in introducing the track. Liam made note to dedicate the song to "my little brother." Noel is actually six years older than Liam. When a fan asked about that dedication on X, Liam responded, "He is my little brother esp when it comes to science."

Liam Gallagher, "Half the World Away" From Sheffield, England 2024

What Did Liam Gallagher Play on Opening Night of the Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Tour?

While the album's biggest hits have a history with Liam in the live setting, there were several songs he'd never performed live off the album. "Shakermaker," "Up in the Sky," "Digsy's Diner," "Cloudburst," "I Will Believe," "(It's Good) To Be Free" and "Married With Children" all made their debuts with Gallagher as a solo artist alongside the previously mentioned "Half the World Away" and "Lock All the Doors." Plus, Gallagher finished the night performing a cover of The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus" for the first time as a solo performer.

Check out the full setlist from Setist.fm below.

Liam Gallagher 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Setlist - June 1, 2024 in Sheffield, England

1. "Rock 'n' Roll Star"

2. "Columbia"

3. "Shakermaker"

4. "Up In the Sky"

5. "Digsy's Diner"

6. "Bring It On Down"

7. "Cloudburst"

8. "I Will Believe"

9. "Half the World Away"

10. "D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?"

11. "Fade Away"

12. "Lock All the Doors"

13. "(It's Good) To Be Free"

14. "Whatever"

15. "Cigarettes & Alcohol"

16. "Married With Children"

Encore

17. "Supersonic"

18. "Slide Away"

19. "Live Forever"

Second Encore

20. "I Am the Walrus"