Maneskin Release Cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’ from Upcoming Biopic

Italian rockers Maneskin have just released their cover of Elvis Presley's "If I Can Dream," which is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming biopic Elvis.

The film stars Austin Butler as Presley, while Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson and more are also part of the cast. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis will arrive June 24, and include songs from a variety of artists such as Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Eminem and more. The ballad "If I Can Dream" was originally composed by Walter Earl Brown, but was later made famous by Presley when he released a version of it in 1968.

Check out the song and its lyrics below.

“We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish,” Maneskin frontman Damiano David told NME of recording the track.

“The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/ Where all my brothers walk hand in hand.' It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment. We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project. I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

The singer added that the Elvis movie is "crazy good," and is up there with Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in terms of quality.

Maneskin, 'If I Can Dream' Lyrics (From Elvis Biopic) [via Genius]

There must be lights burning brighter somewhere

Got to be birds flying higher in a sky more blue

If I can dream of a better land

Where all my brothers walk hand in hand

Tell me why, oh why?

Oh, why can't my dreams come true? Oh, why? There must be peace and understanding sometimes

Strong winds of promise that will blow away the doubt and fear

If I can dream of a warmer sun

Where hope keeps shining on everyone

Tell mе why, oh why?

Oh, why won't that sun appear? We're lost in a cloud with too much rain

Wе're trapped in a world that's troubled with pain

But as long as a man has the strength to dream

He can redeem his soul and fly, oh Deep in my heart, there's a trembling question

Still, I am sure that the answer

The answer's gonna come somehow

Out there in the dark, there's a beckoning candle

And while I can think, while I can talk

While I can stand, while I can walk

While I can dream, please let my dream come true

Oh, right now, oh, oh, right now

Maneskin - 'If I Can Dream' (From Elvis Biopic)