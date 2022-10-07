Maneskin Bring Wailing Guitars, Vocal Acrobatics to Power Ballad ‘The Loneliest’

We've heard Maneskin rock, but it's time to see how they handle the tender-hearted tradition of the power ballad. Today (Oct. 7), the Italian rockers drop their impressive new song "The Loneliest."

The track is one that will sneak up on you, with the band making great use of tension building, as singer Damiano David gets a chance to show his vocal range, taking you from the more vulnerable moments to points in the song that evoke more power. And while there are heartfelt ballad-type moments to the track, some of the guitar work toward the end absolutely wails bringing the track to its climax. The song should connect with listeners, as the grief felt over the loss of a love is absolutely palpable throughout.

“We’re so excited for you all to finally hear 'The Loneliest," says the singer. "This song means a lot to me, It’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way. We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed 'The Loneliest' live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!"

Take a listen to "The Loneliest" below and check out fan-shot video from the song's live debut in London as well.

Maneskin, "The Loneliest"

Maneskin Debut "The Loneliest" in London (Oct. 6, 2022)

maneskin the loneliest Arista / Sony Music loading...

With "The Loneliest" now debuted live, you can look for the track on the band's upcoming North American tour this fall. Many of the dates have sold out and the group has both added additional shows and upgraded a few venues to add more capacity in select markets. See their revised North American tour schedule listed below and get tickets here.

Maneskin 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater SOLD OUT

Nov. 3 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Masonic Theater SOLD OUT

Nov. 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Masonic Theater

Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium

Nov. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA NEW DATE

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Federal Theater

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

Nov. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom NEW DATE

Nov. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore SOLD OUT

Nov. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ History SOLD OUT

Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ History SOLD OUT

Nov. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus SOLD OUT

Nov. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

Nov. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

Dec. 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

Dec. 5 - Washington D.C. @ Anthem SOLD OUT

Dec. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle SOLD OUT

Dec. 9 - Miami, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café*

Dec. 12 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall*

Dec. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Theater

* upgraded from smaller venue