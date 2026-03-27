Former Manowar + The Dictators Guitarist Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman Dies at 72

Ross "The Boss" Friedman, former guitarist for Manowar and The Dictators, has died at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared by the Metal Hall of Fame on Friday (March 27) afternoon. The statement reads as follows:

Statement on the Passing of Ross “The Boss” Ross Friedman

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of legendary guitarist, our dear friend, and Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Ross “The Boss” Friedman.

Ross was a pioneering force in both punk and heavy metal, best known as a founding member of The Dictators and Manowar.

Ross will always be the Metal Hall of Fame's "Global Metal Ambassador" to the world. His powerful playing, unmistakable tone, and uncompromising spirit helped shape generations of musicians and fans around the world.

Earlier this year, Ross publicly shared his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), facing it with the same courage and honesty that defined his life and career.

Ross’s impact on music is immeasurable. From the raw energy of early punk to the epic scale of heavy metal, his work left a lasting mark on the genre and on everyone who experienced it.

Beyond his achievements on stage and in the studio, Ross was deeply respected by his peers and beloved by fans across continents. His legacy will live on through his music, his influence, and the countless lives he touched.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, bandmates, and fans worldwide during this difficult time.

Further details will be shared as they become available.

Back in early February, it was revealed that Friedman had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after noticing several symptoms in the months leading up to the diagnosis.

READ MORE: Manowar Legend Ross the Boss Plays His Favorite Riffs

"It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong," Friedman said in a statement at the time (as shared by AOL). "I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all."

Ross "The Boss" Friedman — A History in Heaviness

Ross "The Boss" Friedman first came to fame as a member of the '70s punk outfit The Dictators. The group was founded in 1972 by Andy "Adny" Shernoff" and Friedman, eventually rounding out their initial lineup with Scott "Top Ten" Kempner and drummer Stu Boy King. Friedman provided backing vocals as well as playing lead guitar.

He appeared on three albums with the band during their first incarnation -— The Dictators Go Girl Crazy!, Manifest Destiny and Bloodbrothers. The group would split in 1980 and remained inactive until their 1995 return which Friedman was a part of. A second stint lasted through 2008 and their second reunion also featured the guitarist when it kicked off in 2020. After their initial three albums, The Dictators issued three more albums between 1990 and present day.

After the initial dissolution of The Dictators, Friedman took up residence playing guitar with Manowar. He was a member of the band between 1980-1989, appearing on their first six studio albums, which yielded such standouts as "Defender," "All Men Play On 10," "Blow Your Speakers" and "Heart of Steel."

Friedman's other credits came with Shakin' Street, Manitoba's Wild Kingdom, Heyday, The Hellacopters, Majesty, Burning Starr and his solo band Ross The Boss. The musician was inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History in 2017.

See other rockers we've lost in 2026 in the gallery below.