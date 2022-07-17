After initially being arrested on Aug. 9, 2018, former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan has now been sentenced to 5 1/2 in prison for possession of child pornography.

Following the initial arrest, Logan was relieved of his duties in the band and he was eventually booked on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on May 28, 2019, according to court records published by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. In July of 2020, the musician entered a guilty plea to two child pornography counts. The Charlotte Observer revealed at the time that the musician could have faced at least 25 years in prison after admitting he had downloaded and kept child pornography.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Judge Max Cogburn Jr. sentenced Logan, who resides in Charlotte, to 5 1/2 years in prison this past Monday (July 11). The musician will remain free until he is assigned by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to a lockup facility and he will be allowed to self-report to prison.

Logan played guitar and keyboards for Manowar after joining the band in 1994. He first appeared on an album with the band on their 1996 effort Louder Than Hell. During his tenure, he appeared on six studio albums, including their most recent release, 2014's Kings of Metal MMXIV. E.V. Martel took over guitar work for the band in 2019 after Logan's exit, and bassist Joey DeMaio has been handling keyboards and guitars since 2018.