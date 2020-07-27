Back in May 2019, former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan was jailed on child pornography chargers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now the musician has had his day in court, pleading guilty to two child pornography counts and now facing sentencing for his crimes.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Logan faces at least 25 years in prison after admitting that he had downloaded and kept child pornography. Logan was initially arrested in 2018 on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was then let go from his duties in Manowar following the arrest.

Logan made his first court appearance in May 2019, being booked into jail, but was released two days later while awaiting his next hearing.

The guitarist joined Manowar in 1994, replacing David Shankle, who had been with the outfit since 1989. Logan's recording debut with the band came in 1996 with the release of Louder Than Hell, and he's been on every album since, totaling four studio efforts, not including two albums re-recorded prior to his tenure.

Manowar have continued to tour without Logan, with E.V. Martel handing the guitar work while on tour.