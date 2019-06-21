Manowar Exit Hellfest 2019 Amidst Clash With Organizers

Veteran metallers Manowar were conspicuously absent, missing out on a top bill spot at France’s Hellfest Friday (June 21).

The news of their last minute cancellation was revealed by Hellfest’s organizers, who stated, “Despite a presence on site on June 20, the team and members of the group decided to leave the site. The Manowar concert, scheduled for Friday, June 21, will not take place for reasons beyond our will. We are sincerely sorry for all Manowar fans and more widely for all the fans attending Hellfest.”

It wasn’t long before Manowar issued a statement of their own, claiming the organizers “obstructed our efforts to put on the epic show we had promised.” The band’s full statement on the matter can be read below:

Regarding Hellfest (June 21, 2019)

After 18 months of tireless work and preparation we arrived at the Hellfest site yesterday, ready to play today.

The Hellfest organizers obstructed our efforts to put on the epic show we had promised.

Despite what you may hear or read, the Hellfest organizers did have control over the circumstances that prevented our performance.

We always have and always will fight to give our fans 100%.

Our French fans and press know, if MANOWAR come to France and are unable to perform, the fault does not lie with us. Remember the Élysée Montmartre.

We are very sorry that you are being made to suffer. We want you to know that everything we do is for our fans. We stand together with all of you as we always have, and we will not allow anyone to lessen the quality of our shows.

Be very sure the truth will come out!

Thank you to the Greatest Fans In The World for your continued loyalty and support.

Manowar are currently in the midst of their “Final Battle” world tour, but have some time off before a one-off show in July in Istanbul, then picking up again with a full European tour in November. See all their dates here.