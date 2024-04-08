Map Shows Most Searched Metal Band Shirt by State, According to Study

What are the most searched band shirts by state? The latest Custom Ink Study has the answers, scanning Google Search Volume date and then breaking down the findings into state and city results.

What Band Shirts Were the Most Searched By State?

Both Trivium and Testament lead five U.S. states in fans seeking out their band shirts. Trivium found a broad range of fans across the U.S., leading Washington, Nevada, Mississippi, Georgia and Oklahoma for search volume on their band shirts.

Testament also led five states, with their base also spread out. They led Alaska, Idaho, Colorado, New York and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Like Moths to Flames led in four states (South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan).

a look at the most searched heavy metal band t-shirts by state. Custom Ink Study loading...

What Are the Most Searched Heavy Metal Band Shirts in Heavily Populated U.S. Cities?

The Custom Ink Study took it a step further, looking at the search volume data for heavy metal band shirts in the most populated cities of many states.

In this case, Testament, Trivium and Opeth led the way. Long Beach, California, Newark, New Jersey, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Santa Ana, California were all on the hunt for Testament shirts.

Opeth fans were hot after band shirts in Tucson, Arizona, Tampa, Florida, Sacramento, California and St. Petersburg, Florida. You also had Trivium fans seeking shirts in Seattle, Washington, Los Angeles, California and both Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. Get a closer look at which cities were seeking which band shirts below.

a look at the most searched heavy metal band shirts by each states most populated cities Custom Ink Study loading...