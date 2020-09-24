Marilyn Manson Stars Opposite Norman Reedus in ‘Don’t Chase the Dead’ Video

Marilyn Manson has pulled in The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus for his latest video, with the cinematic clip for "Don't Chase the Dead" telling the story of a heist gone wrong.

Travis Shinn directed the clip, which finds Manson and Reedus as two of a trio of thieves making their getaway not completely unscathed. Manson appears to have been wounded during their adventure, hovering in an out of consciousness while he and his two partners drive through the night. You can see the video in full below.

As for the song itself, it's a darker track that pulses with energy and dark intentions. Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Angels in exile

Here lies the dead

An ice cream truck in your inferno

Don't chase the dead

or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

or t

hey'll end up chasing you

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow

I got my tickets to hell

I know you so well

And I know you wanna be there too

If

tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow

Don't chase the dead

or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the

dead

or they'll end up chasing you

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

Don't chase the dead

or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

or they'll

end up chasing you

"Don't Chase the Dead" appears on Manson's recently released Shooter Jennings-produced album, WE ARE CHAOS, which just arrived at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. You can still get your copy at this location.

Marilyn Manson, "Don't Chase the Dead"