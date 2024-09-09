Mark Osegueda Reveals His Favorite Slayer Song to Play Live in Kerry King’s Band

What is Mark Osegueda's favorite Slayer song to play live? Now that the Death Angel frontman is front Kerry King's solo band, taking on some of Slayer's catalog is part of the equation and Osegueda shared with Full Metal Jackie his thoughts on playing Slayer material live.

"Right now, my favorite to sing is definitely 'Black Magic,'" confesses Osegueda. "It's great. I love all the Slayer stuff we've done so far with this band live, but 'Black Magic,' it just has such a vibe to me." The vocalist says that fans just erupt whenever a Slayer song comes up in the set and he's enjoyed seeing the audience reactions when he hits some of his high notes.

Full Metal Jackie and Osegueda chop it up over his addition to King's solo band, speaking about the difficulty of keeping his involvement a secret, his thoughts on the band's lineup and how he approached trying to land the singer spot in the group.

Osegueda also speaks about the fan reactions and gives us an update on Death Angel's status at this point. Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie and this week, super excited to welcome longtime Death Angel frontman and the singer for Kerry King's new solo band, Mr. Mark Osegueda. Mark, much has been made of the secrecy required for yourself and the rest of the band playing with Kerry. What is the craziest story you told or the oddest situation you were put in trying to keep your association with the new Kerry King album under wraps?

It's so hard because it came up in so many different ways. The hardest really was just keeping it from the Death Angel guys while we were on tour. That was really the most difficult part of it. You're up late at night and we're listening to music together and I've just been sitting on this news for so long. We share everything but this, you know, there was NDAs in place that I just couldn't do it. That was the hardest bit.

Eventually word started getting out, not from me, but from other people. There would be some times on tour where someone from another band would come in and, I don't want to say their names either, but they'd come in and say, "Hey, I heard about you and Kerry." So I, in front of the Death Angel guys, I'd grab their arm and walk them outside and be like, "I don't know what you're talking about."

Oh, my gosh.

Just some uncomfortable moments. If anything, those would probably be the words I pick.

Kerry King, "Idle Hands"

Mark, you've had a hand in Death Angel's work for many years. What was it like more or less coming into a band where you were the voice for more fully fleshed out ideas? And do you see yourself having more input as Carrie and this band move forward?

It was great getting in there because Kerry's got a strong work ethic. He has in his mind what he wanted to hear for this record. He would send me stuff with lyrics, demos and stuff with him doing a guide vocal and just saying, "Take it from here, but let's just make it more intense." So I'd get in there and that's what we'd do. I'd knock out the vocals to a guide vocal he did, but just try to make it more intense.

Then we'd listen to these demos and I'd come back a few weeks later and keep trying to better the ones I did. It kept happening, kept getting better and better until we finally said, "Look, it's time to get in the studio and record this record."

So it was good. But with Death Angel it's true, me and Rob, especially now, since the reformation, I've had a much bigger hand in writing of the records and lyrics and melodies versus the '80s. Rob's always wrote a few songs on every record as well, for music and lyrics and melodies, and I would kind of go in there and interpret what he did. So I'm kind of used that in that regard.

I'm basically the translator of what he hears so in a sense I'm kind of used to that. But it worked out great with Kerry, works out great with Rob. Who knows what the future holds. I wouldn't be opposed at all [to more input].

If Kerry said, "Hey man here's a couple songs you know why don't you try knocking out some lyrics to these?" I definitely wouldn't be opposed. I'd rise to the occasion for sure.

Mark, you've shot down the idea of Kerry King's solo band being referred to as a "supergroup" primarily because of the already established chemistry coming in. Obviously Kerry had the say of who he wanted but what were your first impressions upon seeing who else was going to be part of this given your history with some of these guys?

I was so so so excited when I heard who else was playing with the band. But I was the last to hear that I was in the band for Christ's sake. When he put it together, he told me who he had and I was very very excited.

I've been dear friends with them for years. I've known Phil [Demmel] since I was 15-16 and I'd say Paul [Bostpah] I've known since I was just probably 17-18. Great players! I've toured with Paul extensively on a three act tour when he was in Forbidden so we did Europe and the States together. I've always looked forward to playing with them.

I met Kyle [Sanders] probably about eight or nine years ago. Great guy great monster player with monster stage presence so I was just really excited to get in there and do the best I could. Most of all I was excited for us to play live and really start gelling as a band and getting the stage movements down and just bringing it to the people.

Mark, I understand you more or less pitched yourself to work with Kerry, but I would have to think there's really no guarantees until you hear the music. Some other potential name vocalists were out there being bandied about as well. What was your reaction when you first got involved and could see the potential of where you fit into this puzzle?

At first I was just kind of nervous when I approached. I knew Kerry was never quitting. That's why I threw my name in the hat. I just texted him and said, "Hey, just letting you know I know you're putting together something. I'm throwing my name in the ring." Then I said, "Actually, throw my throat in the ring." And he texted back something to the degree of "I'm not going to lie that it hasn't crossed my mind." Then I start hearing from other people.

There were other people, different people that were being considered and I never confirmed with him if that was the case. But I just decided I got to try my best because there's some big names, especially in the rumor mill. So I just wanted to try my best.

Then I talked to some friends in the industry that are big and with other bands and whatnot and got their opinion. I said, "Hey, I've heard my names kind of in the circle of people. I'm not saying I could get it, but if it eventually kind of happened, do you think I should do it?"

It was kind of unanimous of all the people I talked to. People were saying, "You'd be an idiot not to." So once I heard enough people say that unanimously, then I kind of set my mind that I'm going to try get this gig. Once I put my mindset to that, it just kept escalating. I started working better, singing better, singing more powerfully and more confidently. And it just all fell into place.

Kerry King, "Residue"

Mark, you have called "Residue" off Kerry's From Hell I Rise album "the most aggressive vocals I've ever done" as a metal vocalist. With a long running resume with Death Angel, that's saying something. How much of a thrill is it to put your voice to the test on something like "Residue"?

It's amazing. I love getting to do that. I love to expand what I can do with my voice. I remember when that came out, I just went for it in the studio.

Kerry was out for about half hour, 45 minutes. He had a meeting and he came back in and he heard the vocals. He asked Josh Wilbur, the producer, "Who told him to sing in that register?" It's like, "No. He just went for it."

He came into the control room. He's like, "It sounds great. But are you sure you're going to be able to pull that off night after night?" And I said with confidence, "Yeah, I could do this. I could do this." So, knock on wood. So far so good.

But it's wonderful to do it live. I love it. I love it. I guess my range is even more expansive.

Let's talk about the "Ashes of Leviathan" tour. You're been approaching the occasional Slayer songs. "Raining Blood" and "Black Magic" appear to be constants, with a few other Slayer tracks showing up along the way. In terms of taking on Slayer material, is there a favorite track for you to sing? And is there a track you haven't done that you would love Kerry to consider at some point?

Oh, that's a good one. Right now, my favorite to sing is definitely "Black Magic." It's great. I love all the Slayer stuff we've done so far with this band live, but "Black Magic," it just has such a vibe to me. I love playing it live. You can see the crowd just erupts actually when we do any Slayer song. I love hitting the highs. Once I hit those high notes in "Black Magic," a lot of times you literally see fans up front their faces going, "Oh, whoa."

From what I've heard, Tom [Araya] hasn't sung the high notes in quite some time. It's just neat for me to be able to still accomplish those high notes and win the respect of the Slayer fans because I know I got a microscope on me when I'm singing those songs for sure.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for Tom and his voice. So I definitely want to do it justice because I'm first and foremost a fan and I'm just lucky enough to have got this gig and get to sing those songs.

As for what song, I don't even know. That the catalog is so vast. I'm a huge Slayer fan. So I just kind of welcome any song he brings into the fold. It's exciting for me.

Given the attention Kerry King's first album without Slayer was going to draw anyway, what are your thoughts on the reaction so far from critics, fans and concert goers? Have there been signs of approval or coming around of Slayer fans that you've noticed out on the road or through conversations?

Oh, for sure. From critics, when the record came out they were hypercritical, but the response was pretty damn overwhelmingly positive. So I was very excited about that. I'll always read to make sure they're not bagging on my voice. But their approval's been great.

Then live, Slayer fans have been really coming around to it. You see us winning them over within a song and a half. The first song, they're kind of like, "Alright, let's see what you got." And by a song and a half in, we got them.

It's a great live experience and I love talking to the fans after the show. Just so many are blown away by what they heard live. There are a lot of fans are leaving with the vinyl or the CD from the shows for sure.

Mark, you've made it very clear that not only are you fronting Kerry's solo band, but you are still very much part of Death Angel. I just wanted to check in on an update of where things stand with Death Angel at this point and what comes next for the group.

Oh, absolutely. I am the singer of Death Angel. Right now, Death Angel's really got to work on our new record. We're writing the new record. It's been five and a half years since our last record, Humanicide, came out.

It's due time for us to get in there so we can get back out on the summer festivals and tours with bands that want us on their touring roster. So that's pretty much the gist of where we're at.

Thanks to Mark Osegueda for the interview. Kerry King's 'From Hell I Rise' is out now. Stay up to date on touring through Kerry's website. And you can keep up on all things Death Angel through their website, Facebook, X, Instagram and more. Find out where you can hear Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show here.