Mark Tremonti Picks First Single and Unveils Track List From Solo Album ‘All I Was’

Last week, Mark Tremonti teased fans with a few preview sound bytes from his upcoming solo album. Now, Tremonti is disclosing even more details, including the first single and the full track list, from the upcoming release.

The 12-song disc, titled ‘All I Was,’ is due out July 10 and marks Tremonti’s first solo disc throughout his longstanding career and his first foray into singing lead vocals.

The first single, ‘You Waste Your Time,’ will be unleashed at Active Rock radio over the next few weeks. Take a preview listen here.

Tremonti, who’s kept busy playing lead guitar in not one but two bands – Creed and Alter Bridge – will release the disc via Fret 12 Records, a label he founded with his brother Daniel.

No word yet on whether Tremonti is solely a studio project or if he’ll take it out on the road live, but fans can check out Tremonti's fretwork while he plays with Creed currently out on their tour in celebration of the 15th year anniversary of their debut disc 'My Own Prison.' Read our review and check out a photo gallery of a recent show here.

'All I Was' Track List:

1. Leave It Alone

2. So You're Afraid

3. Wish You Well

4. Brains

5. The Things I've Seen

6. You Waste Your Time

7. New Way Out

8. Giving Up

9. Proof

10. All I Was

11. Doesn't Matter

12. Decay