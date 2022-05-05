Mark Tremonti Reveals Next Alter Bridge Album Title + Release Date

There's no doubt that Mark Tremonti continues to be one of the busiest musicians in rock, now adding his Tremonti Sings Sinatra benefit covers set to the continuous juggling of his Tremonti solo band and his time spent with Alter Bridge. During a recent chat with Elwood of Springfield radio station 97.7 WQLZ, Tremonti revealed that one of his bands, Alter Bridge, has some new details to share about their forthcoming release.

Toward the end of the conversation, Tremonti shared an update on what his schedule looks like, and offered up that Alter Bridge now has an Oct. 14 release for their next album, which will be titled Pawns & Kings. The record will once again be released as part of their deal with Napalm Records.

"The Alter Bridge record will be getting mixed [while I’m in Europe touring with Tremonti]," revealed the musician. It should be noted that the Tremonti European tour kicks off June 3 and continues into July.

And though Tremonti is putting on a special charity benefit in Florida with musicians from Frank Sinatra's band, he revealed that more may follow. According to the guitarist-singer, it's his hope to schedule some European shows in major markets with members of Sinatra's band to help promote the Tremonti Sings Sinatra album that's due on May 27.

While Tremonti seems to have his hands full, he stated that getting back to this place was something he foresaw coming. "COVID was the biggest break I've ever had in my professional career. I saw it coming though. Everyone's been sitting for two years and now that the floodgates are open we can get back out there. Everybody's out there and everybody's doing it, so it's going to be a busy couple years," said the musician.

In addition to a new album this fall from Alter Bridge, earlier this year Tremonti confirmed to us that likely in "November and December," the band will kick off a European tour. The trek has now been scheduled with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH supporting. Get details here.

As for Tremonti Sings Sinatra, the singer has already released his versions of "Fly Me to the Moon" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." You can also catch Tremonti band tour dates in support of the Marching in Time album here.

Mark Tremonti Speaks With QLZ 97.7's Elwood