Marty Friedman Unveils 2019 U.S. Tour Dates
Marty Friedman is one bad m.f. -- the title of his latest live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! even says so. Many are familiar with the guitarist from his days as Megadeth's co-axeman, complementing Dave Mustaine on Rust in Peace and the four albums that followed. He's enjoyed an illustrious solo career and will be heading back to the U.S. for a headlining tour in 2019, bringing rising prog / power metal outfit Immortal Guardian along as his opening act.
The run begins on Jan. 23 in San Diego, Calif. and will blanket the country, wrapping up in Baltimore, Md. on Feb. 24. Flanking Friedman will be bassist Kiyoshi, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer "The Animal" Chargeeee. “My band outshines me every night,” says Friedman, adding, “You will fall in love with Kiyoshi`s stage persona and her playing. I have never seen or heard a bassist like her. Jordan follows in a well-documented tradition of mine, of only playing with super guitarists. Chargeeee will have you laughing as he seems to be straight off The Muppets, while effortlessly bashing through some quite complex drumming.”
The guitar virtuoso further exclaimed, "This tour will bring upon an avalanche of emotion and aggression, tears of joy, and an unhealthy dose of positive vibes from Tokyo!"
Check out the complete list of stops below. For information on VIP packages, which go on sale Oct. 26, head to Friedman's website.
Marty Friedman 2019 U.S. Tour Dates
Jan. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Jan. 24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish at the House of Blues
Jan. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge
Jan. 27 — Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole
Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Jan. 31 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Feb. 01 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Feb. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Feb. 04 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street - OKC
Feb. 06 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Nightclub
Feb. 07 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room
Feb. 08 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe's
Feb. 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at the Skyway Theatre
Feb. 10 — Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
Feb. 12 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Feb. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club
Feb. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis
Feb. 15 — Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge
Feb. 16 — Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ The Grog Shop
Feb. 17 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Crafthouse
Feb. 19 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Voltage Lounge
Feb. 20 — Allston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 22 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Feb. 23 — Garwood, N.J. @ Crossroads NJ
Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
