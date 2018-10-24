Marty Friedman Unveils 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Marty Friedman is one bad m.f. -- the title of his latest live album, One Bad M.F. Live!! even says so. Many are familiar with the guitarist from his days as Megadeth's co-axeman, complementing Dave Mustaine on Rust in Peace and the four albums that followed. He's enjoyed an illustrious solo career and will be heading back to the U.S. for a headlining tour in 2019, bringing rising prog / power metal outfit Immortal Guardian along as his opening act.

The run begins on Jan. 23 in San Diego, Calif. and will blanket the country, wrapping up in Baltimore, Md. on Feb. 24. Flanking Friedman will be bassist Kiyoshi, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer "The Animal" Chargeeee. “My band outshines me every night,” says Friedman, adding, “You will fall in love with Kiyoshi`s stage persona and her playing. I have never seen or heard a bassist like her. Jordan follows in a well-documented tradition of mine, of only playing with super guitarists. Chargeeee will have you laughing as he seems to be straight off The Muppets, while effortlessly bashing through some quite complex drumming.”

The guitar virtuoso further exclaimed, "This tour will bring upon an avalanche of emotion and aggression, tears of joy, and an unhealthy dose of positive vibes from Tokyo!"

Check out the complete list of stops below. For information on VIP packages, which go on sale Oct. 26, head to Friedman's website.

Marty Friedman 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish at the House of Blues

Jan. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge

Jan. 27 — Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Jan. 31 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Feb. 01 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Feb. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Feb. 04 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street - OKC

Feb. 06 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Nightclub

Feb. 07 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

Feb. 08 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe's

Feb. 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

Feb. 10 — Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

Feb. 12 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Feb. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s Rock Club

Feb. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis

Feb. 15 — Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge

Feb. 16 — Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ The Grog Shop

Feb. 17 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Crafthouse

Feb. 19 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Voltage Lounge

Feb. 20 — Allston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 22 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Feb. 23 — Garwood, N.J. @ Crossroads NJ

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar