Marty Friedman has amassed quite an impressive amount of gear over the years, and the guitarist is teaming up with Reverb to sell 20 musical instruments and pieces of gear from throughout his career.

The official Marty Friedman Reverb Shop will feature several Crate amplifiers and amplifier half stacks that he used during his time with Megadeth. "These are the amps responsible for my sounds back then," says the guitarist. "If you saw me on tour from around 1993 until the end of the decade, these are the actual cabinets and amps that I was playing through. If you’ve heard any of the work that I’ve done on albums from the same time period, it was done on these amps and cabs. They are workhorse amps that I used for hundreds of shows."

Those interested may also purchase some of Friedman's guitars. Items included in this sale are a black 1999 Gibson Les Paul Standard electric guitar and a black 1999 Gibson SG electric guitar that Friedman purchased in the mid-90s after recording two Megadeth albums with producer Dann Huff and playing several of his Gibsons. “I used them on tour quite a bit. I’ve also done a lot of recordings with them in the late ‘90s,” Friedman said.

There's also a black 1990s Fernandes Strat-style guitar that Friedman had created as a clone of the Fernandes guitar he used to create his second solo studio album, Scenes. Of the original Fernandes, Friedman says, “It didn’t sound like any guitar I ever played before. I plugged it in and it was like the heavens parted — it had the most beautiful, glassy, clean, melodic, full-of-pitch, full of beautiful resonance tone that I’d ever heard in an electric guitar."

Speaking about the Fernandes he's selling, Friedman added, "This clone is the closest anyone will ever get to matching the clean tone of that magical guitar."

A 1990s Bradley Firebird-Style Copy electric guitar that has been with Friedman and his family since he was 15 or 16 will also be part of the sale. “I’ve played this guitar more than anything, but I’ve probably never played it in front of anybody but my family,” says the guitarist.

Several traditional Japanese musical instruments, including a shamisen that Friedman used for the solo on “Nastymachine” from his fifth solo studio album, Music for Speeding, and a koto are also up for purchase. “Japan has always been a big influence on my writing and playing, even before I moved here. It’s been a big force in my music altogether,” said Friedman, who has lived in Japan for the past 15 years.

“Each piece of gear that I’m selling in my Reverb Shop has helped shape my career, whether it was used onstage and in the studio with Megadeth or to create one of my solo albums,” Friedman said. “Instead of sitting around and collecting dust, the gear should be in the hands of a fan or a musician who will take it and create something great with it."

Friedman's official Reverb shop will launch on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and fans can preview the items here. You can also see photos of some of the items below. Marty Friedman also has a new album, One Bad M.F. Live!, which arrives tomorrow (Oct. 19).

Marty Friedman Reverb Gear Sale Items

