Maryland Deathfest Lives! – Festival Organizers Reveal 2024 Return

Things didn't look too promising earlier this year for the future of the long running Maryland Deathfest. Back in April, organizers revealed that there was no plan to organize any festivals for 2023 and there was a chance that this year's edition would be the last ever. But a new posting suggests that after a year off next year, the festival will return in 2024.

After stating in April, "We'll decide during this much needed break if the festival will return in 2024," organizers issued a new statement late Tuesday (Aug. 2) revealing their plan to return for the weekend of May 23-26, 2024. This would be the 19th edition of the metal-centric festival. The full statement can be read below:

Maryland Deathfest will return in 2024 for its 19th edition on May 23-26, 2024.

We won't be determining the venue format, booking/announcing bands, or going on sale with tickets for MDF XIX until sometime in the first half of 2023, but for now, go ahead and pencil in the dates.

Moving forward, Maryland Deathfest will be the only festival we produce. The upcoming UK Deathfest in London next month will be the last of our events outside of Maryland.

The 2022 edition of the Maryland Deathfest, which was the first Maryland Deathfest scheduled after a two-year pandemic induced break, did go on this past May. However several of the associated "Deathfest" events scheduled in other parts of the world were canceled for this year after the April announcement was made.

As the statement revealed, there are still plans to put on the UK Deathfest in London next month, but it will serve as the final offspring event from the original Maryland Deathfest brand.

Keep an eye out in 2023 for additional details on the festival's eventual return.