Mastodon's Brann Dailor Once Got in a Fight Defending Lars Ulrich

We all have that one musician we're willing to fight someone over to defend, and for Mastodon's Brann Dailor, it's Lars Ulrich. He's not only willing to fight for the Metallica drummer should the situation arise, but he actually did fight a person once when he was in middle school.

"Lars was one of my guys, for sure, back then, and still now. I love Lars and I love his playing," Dailor said back in 2017 during an episode of Dean Delray's Let There Be Talk podcast.

"I don't know why [he gets a bad rap]. It really bothers me. If someone's talking shit about — and I stuck up for him in middle school and I'll stick up for him now," he continued. "I almost got in a fight in middle school because we went to go see Metallica, and Queensryche was opening up. And their drummer was Scott Rockenfield, on the Justice tour."

The day after the concert, Dailor heard another kid at his school saying that Ulrich sucked, and that Rockenfield was a better drummer.

"I was like, 'Fuck you!' We got into it, tussled a little bit. I told Lars about it, he was proud of me," he said laughing.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

Dailor further expressed his admiration for Metallica in a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, recalling the Ride the Lightning album being his introduction to them, but affirming that The Black Album is truly what turned them into a band capable of selling out stadiums.

