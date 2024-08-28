The 10-year-old YouTube guitar sensation Maya Neelakantan has been gaining fans right and left in the music industry, and apparently Metallica are on board as they granted permission for Maya to perform the classic "Master of Puppets" for her latest appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent.

As soon as the young guitarist stepped onstage, it quickly became apparent from the opening notes that she was rocking some of the iconic title cut from the 1986 Master of Puppets album. The joyful Maya couldn't hard contain her smile as she wailed through the classic, face-melting the crowd along the way with her performance.

Flashing the metal horns at one point, she implored the crowd, "AGT, are you ready?" before she switched up the performance to make the guitar sound like a sitar. Eventually, she transitioned out of that moment into a blistering, fast-paced race to the finish that earned a standing ovation.

Metallica's Blessing?

It appears that Metallica, who are notoriously protective of their brand and music, had granted special permission for the song to be used. At one point, Simon Cowell noted in reviewing Maya's performance, "I gotta say a big, big thank you to Metallica for giving you that song. That doesn't happen very often."

Maya herself later added, "It was just amazing. I'm so happy I had the honor of playing 'Master of Puppets' by Metallica for the first time on AGT. So thank you Metallica and thank you to the Cliff Burton family for making this possible."

What the AGT Judges Had to Say

Howie Mandel was the most effusive in his praise. He told Maya, "That was like Van Halen reincarnated. You're amazing on that thing. And not only that, but you were mixing it in with your culture, like a sitar making it sound like a guitar, and your smile, it doesn't end. You wouldn't think it would come from you. You are a surprise. You're amazing and I love you."

Heidi Klum offered, "You are amazing. You're perfect. You're perfectly you. I love that you didn't pick dolls. Maybe you have, but you picked this instrument instead. You are so amazing on it. Well done! I hope America's gonna vote for you."

Sofia Vergara added, "Maya I still can't believe that it's all this music coming out from you. It's super surprising. It's unbelievable. The song was perfect. That was the most fun I've had tonight."

Aside from thanking Metallica, Simon Cowell noted of the performance, "That was wild ... I just think you're one of these people that has a gods-given talent and it's always brilliant to be surprised. It's always great to see someone improve from their first audition, but this was a real step up ... This is something you've got to do for the rest of your life because you're so good at this. I'm serious."

Maya Neelakantan Performs Metallica's "Master of Puppets" on America's Got Talent

Maya's Support System

Upon her initial America's Got Talent appearance, Slayer and Exodus guitar great Gary Holt and his wife traveled to Los Angeles to spend some time with the aspiring young musician. Back in March, Maya had tagged some of her favorite guitarists on an Instagram post about her pending trip to the U.S. with the hopes of meeting some of her favorite players. Holt was among those who took Maya up on the invite.

The pair met with the guitarist gifting Maya with assorted gear and merch and Holt even stuck around to guitar tech for Maya a bit at the taping of her audition for AGT.

After last night's performance, Testament's Alex Skolnick also chimed in with words of support. "I’m hearing that my young Pal Maya crushed it again tonight on @AGT. I was onstage & couldn’t tune in but can’t wait to watch!"

In the past, her guitar work has garnered recognition from Tool's Adam Jones, who gifted her one of his guitars after watching a video of her crushing some of his Tool guitar riffs.