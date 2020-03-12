Mayhem + Abbath Cancel 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Due to Coronavirus Spread
UPDATE: Due to the spread of the coronavirus and multiple cities putting restrictions on gathering of 500 people or more, Mayhem and Abbath's co-headlining tour alongside Gatecreeper and Idle Hands has been canceled. See further below for more info.
Mayhem and Abbath have been announced as the headliners for the 2020 Decibel Magazine tour. The brutal black metal bill will pillage North America for one month as winter begins turning to spring.
Norwegian black metal will bring inhospitable cold in the form of metal royalty next year. The legendary (and true) Mayhem have been making the rounds promoting their Daemon album, which will be released Nov. 8. As for former Immortal frontman Abbath, the newest album from his solo endeavor, Outstrider, was unveiled earlier this year.
The tour will begin March 13 in Denver, Colo. and conclude April 10 in Chicago, Ill. Supporting acts for the string of dates will be announced in December.
“[Euronymous] didn’t give me any room to grieve,” bassist Necrobutcher recently told us about the suicide of vocalist Dead, which was documented by Euronymous in famously gruesome photos. “I was very mad at him, so when he was killed — he was my best friend for 10 years — I never cried over his death. Actually, I thought maybe the cops would think it was me who did it, because I had plans to kill him myself.”
See the full list of Mayhem and Abbath tour dates below.
Decibel Magazine, presenters of the tour, issued the following statement concerning the tour's cancelation:
In an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states and cities on the Decibel Magazine Tour routing have announced bans on gatherings in excess of 250 or 500 people (with many more expected to do the same in the coming days). As a result, we have been forced to cancel the Decibel Magazine Tour. Though it pains us to see so many plans disrupted as a result, we must remain committed to ensuring the safety of the bands, their crew, venue staff and, of course, the fans during this time.
For ticket refunds, please inquire at point of purchase. Thanks for your understanding and support of Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper, Idle Hands and Decibel.
Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper + Idle Hands Tour Dates - CANCELED
03/13: Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
03/14: Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
03/16: Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom
03/17: Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market
03/18: Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Imperial
03/20: San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
03/21: Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
03/22: San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory NP
03/24: Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom
03/25: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
03/27: Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
03/28: Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live
03/29: Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
03/31: Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz
04/01: Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
04/02: Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
04/03: Philadelphia, Pa @ The Fillmore (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest)
04/04: New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
04/06: Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise
04/07: Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater
04/08: Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
04/09: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
04/10: Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
