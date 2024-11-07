Black metal legends Mayhem have canceled their brief 40th anniversary North American tour, releasing a statement about the matter while looking toward the future.

The six-date run was supposed to kick off on Nov. 12 in Montreal, Canada but, due to a "medical emergency," the celebratory trek has been nixed.

In a statement shared on social media, Mayhem disclosed that this medical emergency "requires immediate surgery, which will result in a prolonged recovery period."

The group does intend to return to the continent in 2025, suggesting that a new slate of tour dates will be unveiled at a later time

See the full statement below, as well as the list of canceled tour dates.

Mayhem regrets to inform fans that the upcoming 40th anniversary performances in North America are cancelled due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery, which will result in a prolonged recovery period. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as Mayhem will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news.

Mayhem - Canceled North American Tour Dates

Nov. 12 — Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

Nov. 15 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Concert Hall

Nov. 17 — Queens, N.Y. @ Knockdown Center

Nov. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theater

Nov. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Nov. 23 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater