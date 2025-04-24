11 Best Black Metal Albums of the 2000s

Here are the 11 best full-length black metal albums released from 2000-2009!

At the turn of the millennium, designers like Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford were busy churning out criminally fabulous and often scandalous fashion statements while the black metal movement also contributed to making the world a naughtier place by unleashing top-notch sonic bombs.

Among my most highly recommended picks from the unholy decade in question are Slavia’s Strength and Vision (2007), Gaahlskagg’s Erotic Funeral (2000), Nattefrost’s outrageous Blood & Vomit (2004), Slagmaur’s first two full-length atrocities, Sarcoma Inc.’s trinity of albums (2004-2008), Secht’s pleasingly demented and star-studded self-titled record (2006), as well as Nargaroth’s Geliebte des Regens (2003) and Jahreszeiten (2009) — a pair of profoundly meaningful victories, combining beauty and brutality. In addition, Darkthrone hit us with a total of six unforgettable full-lengths, including punk-laced masterclasses in attitude.

Verily, the selection of quality output seems never-ending with scorchers by Gorgoroth, Silencer, Svarttjern, Sarkom, Ragnarok, Armagedda, Emperor, Urfaust, Negură Bunget, Urgehal, Vulture Lord, Angst Skvadron, Behexen, The Ruins of Beverast, Lurker of Chalice, Taake, Leviathan, Arckanum, Mortuus, Throne of Katarsis, Khold, Tulus, Windir, Setherial, Sorhin, etc.

Enslaved’s Below the Lights (2003) and Cradle of Filth’s Damnation and a Day (2003) are both epic offerings that have a foot in the genre. Dissection would astonish the black metal community with the innovative Reinkaos (2006), which likewise occupies a category of its own.