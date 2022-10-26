Maynard James Keenan Sometimes Watches UFC Fights on an iPad While Performing

You probably already knew that Maynard James Keenan, frontman for Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, is a big UFC fan. What you probably didn't know, however, is that he sometimes watches UFC fights onstage while he's performing.

Well, thanks to his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, now we all know!

Keenan was Rogan's guest yesterday (Oct. 25), and throughout much of the nearly three-hour discussion, they talked about jiu-jitsu and wine-making. But while chatting about UFC, Rogan called Keenan out for bringing an iPad onstage to watch fights, which the singer confirmed to be true.

"Because I wanna know! Of course, it's fighter-specific, there's people that I definitely pay attention to more than other fighters just because I want to see what happens... I back these people's career, I just want to know what's gonna go on," he admitted. "I don't watch every UFC in that context, but if I know Thug Rose is fighting — iPad on the stage. I gotta see. Nate Diaz? I'm gonna have the iPad up there for sure."

The vocalist assured he's still going to sing the songs even if he's checking out the iPad, and that it gives the fans "an extra show." But, until now, it's unlikely that any concert attendees were ever aware that he was doing anything other than performing.

"They know now. 'What's that weird glow?'" he joked. "'Is that like a teleprompter?'"

Funny enough, Keenan confessed that there have been moments where he reacted to something that happened during a fight... during a show. But, he doesn't get to go see fights live often because of his rigorous touring and wine-making schedule, so he's gotta stay in the loop somehow!

Therefore, if you ever see Keenan looking at something during a concert, know that it's likely a fight.

Listen to the podcast episode below.

