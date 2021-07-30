Meet Me @ The Altar Uplift With New Song ‘Brighter Days (Are Before Us)’
Need a pick me up at the end of a long week? Meet Me @ The Altar have got you covered as the rising pop-punk outfit have just unveiled their new song "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)" from their upcoming major label debut EP, Model Citizen.
The group says of the new track, “‘Brighter Days (Are Before Us)’ is one of the ups in life where things are starting to shape up. If our upcoming EP Model Citizen was a movie, ‘Brighter Days’ would be the scene where everything in life is still good right before it all hits the fan."
They added, "We were so excited to work with a female director, Sydney Ostrander, for the music video and the lighting in the airplane we filmed inside perfectly reflects the meaning of the song.” The clip itself, while focused on their performance, is an eye-catching video with its use of color, the airplane set piece and fisheye lens usage.
The track is set to appear on the group's previously announced Model Citizen EP, which is set to arrive on August 13 via Fueled by Ramen. You can check out the lyrics and video for the song below and pick up the track at this location. And if you wish to pre-order/pre-save the EP, you can do so here.
The band will also be hitting the road on separate bills with Coheed and Cambria and The Used and All Time Low in the coming months. See all their dates get ticketing info here.
Meet Me @ The Altar, "Brighter Days (Are Upon Us)" Lyrics
I always thought it was the world coming after me
Stuck with the short end of the stick
I went ahead and just believed that I could never be
A person with a purpose but
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Can’t give up now cause I know all the bad will fade away
It will fade away
Is it just luck or is the future lookin kinda great
Lookin kinda great
I spent a while feeling stuck because I couldn’t flee
The thought of being worth it but
Time is growth and it has definitely helped me see
That I’ve always had purpose and
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Brighter days are before us
Can’t give up now cause I know all the bad will fade away
It will fade away
Is it just luck or is the future lookin kinda great
Lookin kinda great
Can’t give up now cause I know all the bad will fade away
It will fade away
Is it just luck or is the future lookin kinda great
Lookin kinda great
