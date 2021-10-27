Meet Me @ the Altar + Nothing, Nowhere Exit All Time Low Tour After Allegations Against Band

All Time Low are on tour, but they're now without their opening acts as both Meet Me @ The Altar and Nothing, Nowhere have exited the current run, booking a handful of their own shows together. The move comes after All Time Low issued a statement earlier in the week refuting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving female fans.

Both Meet Me @ the Altar and Nothing, Nowhere revealed their exit from the tour in social media posts, offering identical tour admats revealing five booked shows that will take them into next week. The stops include shows in Chicago, Cleveland, Syracuse, Amityville and Cambridge.

"We will no longer be performing on the remainder of All Time Low’s fall tour dates. We will be playing these dates below with @nothingnowhere in a few days. We look forward to seeing you all very soon," offered Meet Me @ The Altar, while Nothing, Nowhere posted a similar statement, explaining, "I am no longer performing at any of the upcoming All Time Low dates. n,n. headline dates are not happening next month due to routing, but I am playing these dates in a few days with @mmataband. see you soon."

Ticketing info can be found at the respective acts' websites.

All Time Low issued their statement on Monday (Oct. 25) after allegations were made against the band's Jack Barakat. A female accuser called out the musician for an alleged sexual assault while she was underage, revealing that past attempts to share her story were met with "influxes of hatred from the masses." Feeling that there's been a shift with the #MeToo movement, she offered that she felt that she would try one more time to share her story. However, the Twitter account with her story has since been suspended and the tweets are no longer available.

Weeks prior, a woman posted a TikTok video claiming that a famous pop-punk band invited her onto their tour bus when she was 13. She did not state who the artist was but left multiple comments hinting at the band she was referencing.

As the band revealed in their statement, they initially held off on commenting, feeling that there were glaring inconsistencies in the accusations and that speaking on the matter would've elevated and escalated what they say is false.

In their posting, the band wrote that they were investigating the source of the allegations and later added, "It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false, but at this point it is of the [utmost] importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims, and we stand collectively for truth."

Dates for the Nothing, Nowhere / Meet Me @ the Altar run can be seen below.

Nothing, Nowhere / Meet Me @ The Altar Tour Dates

Oct. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry

Oct. 31 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

Nov. 1 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall

Nov. 2 - Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia Live