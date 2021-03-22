Meet Me at the Altar Drop Empowering New Single ‘Hit Like a Girl’
Meet Me at the Altar have dropped their empowering new single "Hit Like a Girl," with an accompanying lyric video.
"Hit Like a Girl" has an interesting backstory, as it was written based on feedback from the band's fans. They posted on their social media channels encouraging women to explain what being a woman means to them, and they wrote the song around the comments they received.
It's the perfect pop-punk anthem to celebrate Women's History Month. Listen to the song below, and view its artwork and lyrics underneath.
“People are so supportive of us on social media. It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on," the group said in a press release.
"It's really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans.”
Meet Me at the Altar are a Florida-based trio made up of vocalist Edith Johnson, guitarist Téa Campbell and drummer Ada Juarez.
Meet Met at the Altar - "Hit Like a Girl"
Meet Me at the Altar - "Hit Like a Girl" Artwork + Lyrics
Got strength, no brute
Nothing to prove
They just don’t know about it
Got grace and truth
It’s nothing new
They just forgot about it
Naturally I’m shocking
I don’t care who’s watching
No, we don’t lose
That’s nothing new
They just try to ignore it
Revolt, refuse
Stand tall, you deserve
Respect, salute
Won't say sorry cause
I’m tough
I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat
No bluff
I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head
Said I’m too loud
I should sit down
No, I’ve got a lot to say
So what
I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl
Hit like a girl!
Got things to do
I’m making moves
And so are you, I know it
You got it girl
This is your world
I’ll be right there supporting
Count on me
I’ll count on you to be my solace
Just take my hand
Now is the chance
Now is our chance
Revolt, refuse
Stand tall, you deserve
Respect, salute
Won't say sorry cause
I’m tough
I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat
No bluff
I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head
Said I’m too loud
I should sit down
No, I’ve got a lot to say
So what
I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl
Ladies and ladies
No gentlemen
Show me what you got
Do it
Don’t stand for disrespect
We all deserve the best
Won’t settle, won’t take less
Don’t like it
The door’s to the left
I’m tough
I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat
No bluff
I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head
Said I’m too loud
I should sit down
No, I’ve got a lot to say
So what
I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl
