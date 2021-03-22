Meet Me at the Altar Drop Empowering New Single ‘Hit Like a Girl’

Meet Me at the Altar have dropped their empowering new single "Hit Like a Girl," with an accompanying lyric video.

"Hit Like a Girl" has an interesting backstory, as it was written based on feedback from the band's fans. They posted on their social media channels encouraging women to explain what being a woman means to them, and they wrote the song around the comments they received.

It's the perfect pop-punk anthem to celebrate Women's History Month. Listen to the song below, and view its artwork and lyrics underneath.

“People are so supportive of us on social media. It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on," the group said in a press release.

"It's really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans.”

Meet Me at the Altar are a Florida-based trio made up of vocalist Edith Johnson, guitarist Téa Campbell and drummer Ada Juarez.

Meet Met at the Altar - "Hit Like a Girl"

Meet Me at the Altar - "Hit Like a Girl" Artwork + Lyrics

Fueled by Ramen

Got strength, no brute

Nothing to prove

They just don’t know about it Got grace and truth

It’s nothing new

They just forgot about it

Naturally I’m shocking

I don’t care who’s watching No, we don’t lose

That’s nothing new

They just try to ignore it Revolt, refuse

Stand tall, you deserve

Respect, salute

Won't say sorry cause I’m tough

I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat

No bluff

I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head

Said I’m too loud

I should sit down

No, I’ve got a lot to say

So what

I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl Hit like a girl! Got things to do

I’m making moves

And so are you, I know it You got it girl

This is your world

I’ll be right there supporting Count on me

I’ll count on you to be my solace

Just take my hand

Now is the chance

Now is our chance Revolt, refuse

Stand tall, you deserve

Respect, salute

Won't say sorry cause I’m tough

I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat

No bluff

I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head

Said I’m too loud

I should sit down

No, I’ve got a lot to say

So what

I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl Ladies and ladies

No gentlemen

Show me what you got

Do it Don’t stand for disrespect

We all deserve the best

Won’t settle, won’t take less

Don’t like it

The door’s to the left I’m tough

I’ll save the world and won’t even break a sweat

No bluff

I’m witty, yeah I know how to use my head

Said I’m too loud

I should sit down

No, I’ve got a lot to say

So what

I’m rowdy, yeah I hit like a girl