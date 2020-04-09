Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has finally shared the 2015 audition video he made for the band.

The clip originates from the time just before the rocker initially met with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson to discuss his involvement in the group. The guitarist filmed a hastily learned attempt at Rust in Peace's "Hangar 18" after first accepting the invitation from Megadeth to try out for the position.

But a few missed notes didn't keep Loureiro from landing the gig, as the musician explains in a new intro to the original video. He made the footage public on Wednesday (April 8) — watch it toward the bottom of this post.

"This is not a 'How to play a Megadeth song' video," Loureiro says. "So don't try to learn how to play this song from this video. There's a lot of wrong notes, a lot of wrong riffs. But there's a story behind this video."

He continues, "In 2015, I got a call from Dave Ellefson and Dave Mustaine to do the audition for Megadeth. And the management bought me a ticket on Monday to go to Nashville to meet Dave Mustaine and then actually do the audition. But then I offered — 'So do you guys want me to film me playing from home, so I can send you a video playing a few songs?' And they said yes."

That left Loureiro with just a weekend — a Saturday and Sunday — to learn four Megadeth songs on guitar. He tried his hands at "Trust," "Symphony of Destruction" and "Holy Wars," in addition to "Hangar 18," learning the tunes on Saturday and then quickly filming the audition video the following day.

Of course, Megadeth fans know what that got him — a place in the band. One he's maintained for five years now. It just goes to show that determination can often win out over technical precision in a musical setting. Even though, these days, Loureiro shreds those Megadeth guitar riffs perfectly.

Kiko Loureiro's 2015 Megadeth Audition Video (With Introduction)