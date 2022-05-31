Melvins Announce 43-Date Fall U.S. Tour
With 27 dates already on the books for this summer, Melvins will head back out on the road in the United States this September on the 43-date "Five Legged Tour" with special guest We Are the Asteroid.
Aside from exhaustive touring, which is the norm for Melvins, the group has been especially busy lately, having released the Working With God studio album last year as well as Five Legged Dog, which featured three dozen classic tracks reworked as acoustic versions.
While the tour's name is adapted from that acoustic compilation record, the tour will not take on the same approach, meaning Melvins will perform plugged in and fully electrified on the run that begins on Sept. 5 in San Francisco, California and wraps up back on the West Coast in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.
See the full list of stops further down the page and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM local time on June 3 at the band's website.
"Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall," exclaimed singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne, "Everyone’s a winner!"
See the band's previously announced Electric Roach tour dates, stretching from June 15 through July 20, here.
Melvins 2022 Tour Dates With We Are the Asteroid
Sept. 05 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Sept. 06 — San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz
Sept. 07 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing Company
Sept. 08 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre
Sept. 09 — Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall
Sept. 10 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s
Sept. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
Sept. 13 — Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North
Sept. 14 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
Sept. 16 — Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre
Sept. 17 — Ft. Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre
Sept. 19 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
Sept. 20 — Kansas City, Kan. @ recordBar
Sept. 21 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Sept. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre
Sept. 24 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme
Sept. 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Sept. 27 — Lancaster, Pa. @ Tellus360
Sept. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Sept. 30 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony
Oct. 01 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Oct. 03 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Pour House Music Hall
Oct. 04 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre
Oct. 05 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Radio Room
Oct. 06 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live
Oct. 07 — Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club
Oct. 09 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jack Rabbits
Oct. 10 — Gainesville, Fla. @ High Dive
Oct. 11 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Social
Oct. 12 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Oct. 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 15 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Oct. 16 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live
Oct. 17 — Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall
Oct. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Oct. 19 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution! Music Room
Oct. 21 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 23 — Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves
Oct. 25 — El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace
Oct. 28 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi
Oct. 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Halloween Freakout