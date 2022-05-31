Melvins Announce 43-Date Fall U.S. Tour

With 27 dates already on the books for this summer, Melvins will head back out on the road in the United States this September on the 43-date "Five Legged Tour" with special guest We Are the Asteroid.

Aside from exhaustive touring, which is the norm for Melvins, the group has been especially busy lately, having released the Working With God studio album last year as well as Five Legged Dog, which featured three dozen classic tracks reworked as acoustic versions.

While the tour's name is adapted from that acoustic compilation record, the tour will not take on the same approach, meaning Melvins will perform plugged in and fully electrified on the run that begins on Sept. 5 in San Francisco, California and wraps up back on the West Coast in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

See the full list of stops further down the page and look for tickets to go on sale at 10AM local time on June 3 at the band's website.

"Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall," exclaimed singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne, "Everyone’s a winner!"

See the band's previously announced Electric Roach tour dates, stretching from June 15 through July 20, here.

Melvins 2022 Tour Dates With We Are the Asteroid

Melvins 2022 Tour Dates With We Are the Asteroid

Sept. 05 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Sept. 06 — San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz

Sept. 07 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing Company

Sept. 08 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre

Sept. 09 — Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall

Sept. 10 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s

Sept. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

Sept. 13 — Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North

Sept. 14 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

Sept. 16 — Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 17 — Ft. Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre

Sept. 19 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 20 — Kansas City, Kan. @ recordBar

Sept. 21 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Sept. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Sept. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue Theatre

Sept. 24 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme

Sept. 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Sept. 27 — Lancaster, Pa. @ Tellus360

Sept. 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 30 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

Oct. 01 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Oct. 03 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Pour House Music Hall

Oct. 04 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre

Oct. 05 — Greenville, S.C. @ The Radio Room

Oct. 06 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live

Oct. 07 — Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club

Oct. 09 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jack Rabbits

Oct. 10 — Gainesville, Fla. @ High Dive

Oct. 11 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

Oct. 12 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Oct. 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 15 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 16 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live

Oct. 17 — Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall

Oct. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Oct. 19 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution! Music Room

Oct. 21 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 23 — Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves

Oct. 25 — El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace

Oct. 28 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi

Oct. 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Halloween Freakout