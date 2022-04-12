The Melvins Book 2022 ‘Electric Roach’ Tour With Helms Alee + Harsh Mellow
With two albums released last year, The Melvins are getting their touring legs back for 2022 and while currently wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, they've now booked their first headlining tour since 2019.
“It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” says Buzz Osborne. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”
The band will hit the road on June 15 in Long Beach, California, with shows taking them through the southern U.S., along the East Coast, then back across the Midwest and northern states before coming to a close in Berkeley, California on July 20. See all of the stops listed below.
The Melvins are taking out Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow as support on all of their upcoming tour dates. Tickets for the trek go on sale this Friday at 10AM local time.
The Melvins "Electric Roach" 2022 Tour Dates
June 15 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar
June 16 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s
June 18 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club Congress
June 21 - New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jack’s
June 22 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
June 23 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre
June 24 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
June 25 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
June 27 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
June 28 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
June 29 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theatre
July 1 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud
July 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
July 5 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
July 6 - Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
July 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
July 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Grumpy’s
July 9 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Icon Lounge
July 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Metro Music Hall
July 14 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
July 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
July 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 - Eugene, Ore. @ Sessions Music Hall
July 19 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley