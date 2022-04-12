With two albums released last year, The Melvins are getting their touring legs back for 2022 and while currently wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, they've now booked their first headlining tour since 2019.

“It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” says Buzz Osborne. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”

The band will hit the road on June 15 in Long Beach, California, with shows taking them through the southern U.S., along the East Coast, then back across the Midwest and northern states before coming to a close in Berkeley, California on July 20. See all of the stops listed below.

The Melvins are taking out Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow as support on all of their upcoming tour dates. Tickets for the trek go on sale this Friday at 10AM local time.

The Melvins "Electric Roach" 2022 Tour Dates

June 15 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar

June 16 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

June 18 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club Congress

June 21 - New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jack’s

June 22 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

June 23 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre

June 24 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

June 25 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

June 27 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

June 28 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

June 29 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Westcott Theatre

July 1 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

July 2 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

July 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

July 5 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

July 6 - Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

July 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

July 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Grumpy’s

July 9 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

July 10 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Icon Lounge

July 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Metro Music Hall

July 14 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

July 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

July 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 17 - Eugene, Ore. @ Sessions Music Hall

July 19 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

July 20 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley

