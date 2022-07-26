By now, many Metallica fans know that co-founder Lars Ulrich's two adult sons, drummer-guitarist Myles Ulrich (23) and bassist-vocalist Layne Ulrich (21), have their own rock band called Taipei Houston. This week, the duo released their debut single as Taipei Houston, the noisy alt-rock banger "As the Sun Sets."

It emerged on Tuesday (July 26) alongside a video for the tune, helmed by director Victor Grossling . "As the Sun Sets" was written and produced by Myles and Layne themselves.

Though "As the Sun Sets" — dubbed an "intoxicatingly thrilling track" in a press release — is Taipei Houston's official debut, the group has already logged huge milestones such as opening for their father's band.

Myles and Layne are Lars' children with his second wife, Skylar Satenstein. The Metallica drummer also has a son with actress Connie Nielsen. Lars has been married to fashion model Jessica Miller since 2015.

Watch the video for "As the Sun Sets" below. Taipei Houston will tour throughout the summer, including with The Melvins — see those under the clip. Find Taipei Houston on Instagram and at taipeihouston.com.

Taipei Houston, "As the Sun Sets" (Music Video)

Taipei Houston 2022 Tour Dates

July 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza Aftershow

July 29 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug 24 – London, England @ Camden Assembly

Aug 27 – Reading + Leeds, England @ Reading + Leeds Festival

Aug 28 – Reading + Leeds, England @ Reading + Leeds Festival

Sep 5 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall *

Sep 6 – San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz *

Sep 7 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing Company *

Sep 8 – Petaluma, Calif. @ The Mystic Theatre *

Sep 9 – Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall *

Sep 10 – Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers *

Sep 22 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Fest

Oct 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Fest

Oct 9 – Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Fest

Oct 16 – Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Fest

* with The Melvins