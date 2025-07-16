Tool's Adam Jones recently called out a "disrespectful" drummer who made a video imitating Lars Ulrich on Instagram.

The drummer, whose name is Tom Chambers, has "Lars impersonator" in his Instagram bio. Thus, most of the content on his page features him imitating Ulrich, covering songs by a variety of different artists with a cardboard cutout of the Metallica drummer in the background.

Chambers has a couple of Tool covers on his page, and the one that Jones specifically commented on is titled "Lars Plays 'Vicarious' by Tool." The video was shared back in late March, but as a Reddit user pointed out, the Tool guitarist decided to say something a few days ago.

"Ok I’ll say it… You’re very disrespectful and you should be licking Lars’ boots," Jones wrote.

Chambers replied to his comment, "Okay I'm sorry."

See the comments below and the Instagram Reel underneath.

Tool fans discussed Jones' remark on the aforementioned Reddit thread from a few days ago, with some pointing out how little the guitarist uses his social media to engage with content.

"If anyone follows Adam on IG you know the guy basically almost never comments on any posts. He makes posts of guitars/his family/Tool stuff but rarely comments. So the fact he decided to stick up for Lars says something. Also the Tool guys and Metallica have known each other for ages. Kirk also guested on guitar at a few Tool shows years ago," one person wrote.

"The low hanging fruit of 'Lars plays bad' has been there 20 years, same fucking joke. No wonder YouTube or IG community for Metal is dead. Please find some new fucking joke," another fan added.