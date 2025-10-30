Now that the world knows Megadeth is covering Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" on their upcoming final album, here is how fans of both bands are reacting to the surprise announcement.

Megadeth Fans Feel a Metallica Cover is a Proper Send-Off

The initial reaction to Megadeth's announcement that the band would be covering a Metallica song on their final album was fairly positive. Sure, some bemoaned Dave Mustaine "talking about" Metallica, but there were also plenty of fans who understood his time in the band was part of the journey.

Even Mustaine himself told Rolling Stone that he "wanted to do something to close the circle" on his career by covering a Metallica song that he co-wrote.

Megadeth/Agath_Lord via X Megadeth/Agath_Lord via X loading...

Megadeth/brafssbm via X Megadeth/brafssbm via X loading...

Megadeth/Jorgea Baezp via Facebook Megadeth/Jorgea Baezp via Facebook loading...

Fans Predict What the Cover Will Sound Like

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Mustaine said that he did not set out to record his own version of "Ride the Lightning." But it does, however, sound like there may be some stark differences between Metallica's original and Megadeth's cover.

The outlet described Megadeth's version as being "a little faster and a little deeper" with Mustaine's lyrics having more "snarl."

Megadeth/David Hastings via Facebook Megadeth/David Hastings via Facebook loading...

Megadeth/Andrew Carbajal via Facebook Megadeth/Andrew Carbajal via Facebook loading...

Mustaine's Relationship With Metallica

So, where does this leave Mustaine and Metallica?

According to Rolling Stone, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica did not know about Megadeth's re-recording of "Ride the Lightning." Mustaine characterized it as the two sides falling out of touch and that he no longer had Hetfield's number.

"I think the whole purpose of this was not to try and rekindle relationships or anything," Mustaine told Rolling Stone. "It was about showing respect to a man (Hetfield) that... I don't believe he thinks I respect him and I wanted to make that clear."

He also made it clear that he would still like to "hang out" with Hetfield at some point.

Here's where fans are at when it comes to the two sides.

Megadeth/Lewis Connell Facebook Megadeth/Lewis Connell Facebook loading...

Megadeth/Brad Stars via Facebook Megadeth/Brad Stars via Facebook loading...

Megadeth/pullingteetth via X Megadeth/pullingteetth via X loading...

What's Next For Mustaine After Megadeth's Final Album?

Mustaine has made it clear that he is retiring following the release of Megadeth's final album and a subsequent farewell tour with dates to be announced at a later time. The band is also set to open for Iron Maiden for a string of dates in 2026.

Even with the retirement talk, it appears some fans are still holding out hope that this will all lead to Mustaine finally returning to Metallica.

Megadeth/Slavo Krizman via Facebook Megadeth/Slavo Krizman via Facebook loading...

Megadeth/Randy Lawson via Facebook Megadeth/Randy Lawson via Facebook loading...

Megadeth's self-titled album is scheduled to be released on Jan. 23. The album will contain 10 songs with the re-recording of "Ride the Lightning" listed as a "bonus track."

