Metal Act Split After Guitarist Sleeps With Leader’s Girlfriend

Though Witchrot may be relatively unknown in the metal world, their career just got a major boost right as they were splitting up. It's actually the split that has garnered the attention as a band member named Peter Turik offered what might be one of the best metal breakup stories to date.

"Due to the unfortunate reality of our guitarist fucking my girlfriend of almost 7 years WITCHROT will be taking an extended hiatus. I however will continue the band in another space and time, being ripe with hate the music is slowly flowing and without a doubt will become the most devastating, torturous music I have ever created. Thanks for the support, stay heavy - Peter"

"Also our drummer died..," added Peter, likely with a Spinal Tap-esque nod, and the social media post features a smashed guitar tossed in the trash. See the posting below.

The classic breakup revelation has made the rounds on the Internet, with over 2,700 comments and 6,300 shares as of press time, eclipsing the 3,300-plus followers they have on their Facebook page. The responses to Witchrot's split have yielded a wealth of response from those who picked up on the announcement. A sampling of those comments can be found below.

The Toronto-based band's Facebook page lists them as having doom, metal, psych, sludge, stoner and Satan influences, and they do have a Bandcamp page that features a four-song release. While Witchrot may be on hold for the time being, Peter did offer a link to his other band Crazy Bones, which can be explored here.

While Peter's next incarnation of Witchrot is sure to be filled with vitriolic rage, we could also see him having the makings of a great country song should he decide to go that direction.

