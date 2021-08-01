Can You Guess a Metal Band’s Subgenre Based on Their Logo?

How well do you know your metal subgenres? We're not talking about obvious thrash titans like Slayer and Anthrax, or classic heavy metal stalwarts like Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. No, we're asking how well you know your deathcore juggernauts, psychedelic doom heavyweights and symphonic black metal veterans.

A new online game will put your niche and underground metal knowledge to the test, challenging players to guess the subgenre of a metal band based purely on its logo.

The game is the brainchild of Cosciug, a melodic black metal band from Seattle. "As a longtime metalhead I feel like I can guess the genre of any metal band just by looking at their logo, so I created a little game to do exactly that," Cosciug tells Loudwire.

Cosciug built the game using info from more than 500 bands on metal-archives.com. Every time players refresh the page, a new band logo appears with four subgenres to choose from. Options include "epic folk metal," "experimental black metal," "funeral doom metal" and "slammable brutal death metal."

Some of the band logos are nearly indecipherable — which makes it especially amusing when an obvious logo like Ozzy Osbourne appears.

Cosciug has a fondness for data-driven heavy metal content, as you can see on their YouTube page. Some of their other videos include "10 Most Used Words in Metal Band Names," "Black Metal Bands by Country 1986-2018" and "Metalcore Breakdown Generator App."

Black metal fans can also check out Coscuig's debut single, "Codex Gigas," a brutal smorgasbord of tremolo-picked riffs and pulverizing blast beats. The track, which came out in February 2020, is available on Spotify, Bandcamp, YouTube and more.

Press play on "Codex Gigas" and head on over to guess.cosciug.com to put your metal knowledge to the test.

Listen to Cosciug's 'Codex Gigas'