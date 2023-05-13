Kids Circle Pit to Death Metal Outside Texas GameStop

A group of Texas children proved it's never too early to become a metalhead when they recently started a circle pit outside of a local GameStop —which is apparently the new Denny's.

On May 11th, death metal band Severance set up shop outside of the video game store to perform for those waiting on the midnight launch of Nintendo's highly-anticipated The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game.

A gaggle of youngsters were in attendance, and they spontaneously broke out into an adorable Pre-K circle pit during Severance's performance. As far as circle pits go, it was pretty tame. No hands were thrown and everyone seemed to stay vertical throughout the experience. Their parents stood back and filmed them with the looks of absolute pride and admiration on their faces. Check out footage from the moment below.

GameStop is not the only unexpected venue to host a rock or metal act over the years. Red Hot Chili Peppers once performed at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and Korn once played a set while thousands of feet in the air on an Airplane. Check out more of the wildest locations bands have played live here.

Severance formed in McAllen, Texas, in 1989 under the name Rest in Pain. They changed their name to Severance a year later. After going through a few lineup changes, the band is currently composed of Jaime Perez (drums), Abel Barrera (bass), Mike Mena (vocals), Joe Dan De La Rosa (guitars) and Fernando Salinas (guitars).