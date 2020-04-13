There’s Already Two Metal Bands Called COVID-19 + They’re Both Pretty Brutal

With coronavirus likely to become the deadliest pandemic since the HIV/AIDS crisis, metal bands have already used the name COVID-19 to create infectious music. As of this posting, two bands have adopted the COVID-19 moniker... and they’re both pretty brutal.

The first COVID-19 band comes from Brazil and they released their debut EP, When the Traditional Margarine Commercial Family Dies, back in March. Brazil’s COVID-19 play brutal death metal and goregrind, adorning their debut EP’s cover art with neon sludge and families in gas masks.

Póstumo Sölstício Records

The South American act seems to be a one-man project, with Erdos from Den Svarta Haxan, Encephalo Swarm, Montosse and V/H/S playing each instrument, while two guest vocalists named Soulless and A. Joseph lent their pipes to the EP. [via Metal Archives]

Click here to check out Brazil’s COVID-19 via Bandcamp.

The second COVID-19 act hails from Russia and has already released two EPs — We All Die and Collapse of the Planet. According to Metal Archives, Wishdoomdark’s Alex Ezeptrone is the mastermind of the one-man project, contributing all instrumental and vocal parts to the EPs.

Bandcamp

Click here to check out Russia’s COVID-19 via Bandcamp.

As for the virus itself, live concerts continue to be postponed worldwide, with one American health expert predicting that large gatherings will not take place until Fall 2021.