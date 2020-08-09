Metal Drummer Injured in Beirut Explosion

The massive explosion at a port in Beirut this past Tuesday (Aug. 4) caused at least 158 deaths, injuring a reported 6,000 more. Among those who survived the blast was Nervecell drummer Bachir Ramadan, who posted a photo from the hospital last week where he was treated for multiple injuries.

In his post, we can see that Ramadan received stitches for a gash on the head, suffered scratches across his face and his arm appears to be wrapped as well. He wrote last Wednesday (Aug. 5), "Survived what could have been a lot worse....Thankful every second to be alive to say the least...I want to take the time thank everyone who asked about me and got in touch, i love you all. I am ok."

He also delivered a follow-up message on Saturday (Aug. 8) thanking fans for their outpouring of support. "Grateful and thankful to come out of this alive. Overwhelmed by the amount of love and support pouring in from all over the world and from each and everyone of you my dear friends, it is truly heart warming to say the very least," said the drummer. "I am very much speechless at the moment, and it's things like these that make me appreciate life even more. Love each and every one of you my dear friends!"

Ramadan's bandmates in Nervecell also posted on Friday with the drummer's approval, stating, "As if it wasn't bad enough with what's been going on in the world lately, unfortunately we come to bear some unfortunate news: Bachir Ramadan (current Nervecell drummer) was one of the thousands badly effected by the blast in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4th. Out of respect to Bachir and his family, we did not want to post about this initially when this all broke out... Now that the news is out, and more importantly he is ALIVE and survived this disaster, we ask that you all send your blessings and well wishes to him. Stay safe everyone, and may the people of Lebanon get the justice they have long deserved!"

In addition, the band's guitarist Barney Ribeiro posted, "The level of negligence and corruption that exists within the authorities and government in Lebanon is undeniable. It's unfortunate, unfair and disrespectful, given how beautiful the country is and how laid back and fun loving the Lebanese way of life is. I've been fortunate to visit and perform in Beirut twice in my life, and I was always welcomed there and treated like their own. For a country that has suffered for decades now from civil war, an economic crises and social unrest... their level of hospitality is unmatched!"

He continued, "A blast of this magnitude needs accountability, and I can only hope and pray that there will be a transparent investigation in the days to come, to honor and give justice back to the innocent lives of the victims effected and their families."

The explosion is believed to have been caused by hazardous materials in the port, a reported 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The blast was felt as far as Cyprus, hundreds of miles away, and registered the power of a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.

Protests have continued in the city, with anger directed at the government for alleged neglect and corruption. Witnesses say that homes as far as six miles away from the blast were damaged and up to 300,000 people were left homeless by the explosion.