Metallica’s 10 Best Cover Songs

It’s not surprising that some still don’t realize that ‘Am I Evil?’ is a cover, as it has been a staple in Metallica’s live show for decades and the band has really put their stamp on the song. It was originally recorded by Diamond Head on their 1980 debut album ‘Lightning to the Nations.’ Metallica released their studio version on the B-side of ‘Creeping Death’ back in 1984. Their version of the classic is also featured on 1998’s ‘Garage Inc.’ The seven-minute-plus song shows off Metallica’s versatility with a slow heavy groove and some speedy sections. You can hear the influence of the song in some of Metallica’s more progressive offerings like ‘Eye of the Beholder’ and ‘The Frayed Ends of Sanity.’