Metallica Announce Seven 2022 European Festival Dates

Metallica have just announced seven European festivals they will be appearing at in 2022.

"We have waited far too long to say these words – we’re getting back out there and are finally announcing our return to Europe in 2022! Needless to say, we cannot wait to see all of you once again as our European ’Tallica Family will finally have a chance to reunite in June and July of next year," said the band in a statement on their website where they unveiled next year's festival stops.

They continued, "We can’t wait to once again take the stage as part of the time-honored tradition of summer music festivals and we’re excited to see some of our friends, both new and old, at Copenhell, Pinkpop, Firenze Rocks, Prague Rocks, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive."

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Metallica have only performed through streaming avenues and, in 2021 they, only have American festival dates on the books.

Within one month's time this year, they performed twice on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, one of them being a special Super Bowl edition of the late night talk show. They also made in ill-fated digital appearance at the video game conference BlizzCon, where their music was overdubbed by 8-bit folk as Twitch sought to avoid copyright issues on their own platform.

The band also invited fans to a drive-in show last year, which was pre-recorded and did not feature any Metallica members physically present at the event. And as for this year, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett played the U.S. national anthem at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game in March as well.

Metallica 2022 European Festival Dates

June 15 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 17 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop

June 19 — Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

June 22 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks

July 01 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 06 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 08 — Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

