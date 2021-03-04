For the second time in less than a month's span, Metallica have been featured as a guest of late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. Yesterday (March 3), the metal legends celebrated the 35th anniversary of their Master of Puppets album by performing the rampaging "Battery" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On Feb. 7, as part of Colbert's A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition special, Metallica joined in by performing their eternal hit, "Enter Sandman." This time, viewers were treated to the lead track off Metallica's 1986 major label debut, a song that is perhaps not as intimately familiar as the song heard in countless sports stadiums and, most recently, a truck commercial.

The Late Show "Battery" performance was the band's third one-track video offering of the year. First came the aforementioned Colbert spot and, next, on Feb. 19, Metallica streamed "For Whom the Bell Tolls" as part of their appearance at the BlizzCon video game conference. There was a hiccup in the latter, however, as Twitch replaced the audio in the stream with royalty-free 8-bit folk music instead as the platform abided by its own strict rules regarding copyright audio.

All three single-song performances were shot at Metallica's headquarters, dubbed 'HQ,' in San Rafael, California.

Introducing the thrash icons on TV, Colbert said, "Their album Master of Puppets was released 35 years ago today and had such impact that it was added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. And now, performing 'Battery,' Metallica."

Watch the full clip directly below.

Master of Puppets has been certified platinum six times by the RIAA, although the most recent sales figures were updated back in 2003.

Metallica Perform "Battery" on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert