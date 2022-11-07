See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show

Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.

As a nod to those early days, Metallica played a show solely focused on their material from 1983 and 1984 when the Zazula's had such a big role in getting the band off the ground. A full recap and review of the show can be found at this location, but we also wanted to pay respect to the amount of nods to those early days the band put into their stage production for the night as well.

Check out the photo gallery below, which shows the band playing in front of plenty of pyro while nods to those early days can be seen in the stage setup as well as the backdrops as well. Take a look through the photo gallery from Metallica's special tribute show to Jonny and Marsha Zazula below.

