Metallica still have more places left to roam — no small feat for the first band to play all seven continents. The thrash legends have announced a late 2025 show in a country they've never played before.

Mere days after kicking off their 2025 tour, the band announced a concert at Bahrain's Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre for Dec. 3, marking their first visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Tickets for the show will be available through the venue website and go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

Read Metallica's Statement on First Bahrain Concert

"Greetings from the road as we kicked off our 2025 run on Saturday in Syracuse ... it feels great to be back!" Metallica said in a statement announcing the show. "We're going to extend the good vibes in 2025 and make two more stops following our visit to Australia and New Zealand. On December 3, we will hit the stage for the first time ever in Bahrain at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, and on December 6, we’ll be headlining one of the three After-Race Concerts at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Island."

READ MORE: 10 of the Wildest Locations Bands Have Played Live

With a capacity of 10,000, the Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre is considerably smaller than the stadiums Metallica are accustomed to playing. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in uniqueness. The venue is carved from rock and built nearly 50 feet into the ground of the Sakhir desert. It also boasts impressive sustainability efforts, such as corporate boxes made from recycled shipping containers.

Metallica's newly announced concerts in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will cap an extensive, multi-continent 2025 concert schedule.

The band is currently plowing across North America, with back-to-back shows in Toronto scheduled for this weekend. They'll take part in Black Sabbath's massive "Back to the Beginning" reunion extravaganza in Birmingham, England, in July, then head to Australia in November.