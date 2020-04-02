Metallica Donating $350K in Grants to Four Covid-19 Relief Organizations

Metallica's charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, continues to step up in times of need. In this case, they've just announced four grants totaling $350,000 that will be dedicated to organizations assisting with relief efforts during the Covid-19/coronavirus pandemic.

"In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever," stated the band, while revealing that Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation and the USBG National Charity Foundation would be those receiving the financial aid.

The group has worked frequently with Feeding America in the past, and the organization recently launched a Covid-19 Response Fund, working with local food banks to provide specific needs. "As the need continues to grow, our local food banks are suffering from a lack of volunteers, donations, and food distribution assistance from their normal channels. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund," state the group. Learn more about Feeding America's efforts here.

Direct Relief has responded to crises in 22 countries, providing more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers on the front lines. The group added, "Direct Relief is in constant collaboration and communication with allies in the battle to manage this outbreak through its relationships across global, international, and national agencies such as the WHO, the US Dept of Health and Human Services, the CDC, ASPR, State Offices of emergency management, etc. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund." Find out more about Direct Relief and how you can help here.

Crew Nation has been started as a way to help countless crew members who work with bands behind the scenes get through this period while touring for most acts has been shut down. "As COVID-19 puts the entire live music industry on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who make their living show-to-show," the group stated. "Our partners at Live Nation have committed $10 million to their Crew Nation initiative, contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, then matching the next $5 million donated by artists, fans, and employees. We’re happy to pledge $100,000 to this fund to help those who make it all happen for the band year in and year out on the road." Learn more about the Crew Nation Relief Fund here.

The band also chose the USBG National Charity Foundation, which is helping out members of the worldwide hospitality industry during the global pandemic. "As restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, bars, and other food and beverage providers have been forced to close or shift to delivery/pick-up operations, hundreds of thousands of workers are suddenly without jobs. We’re pledging $50,000 to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) to assist qualified bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers in need of financial assistance," continued the band. Learn more about how you can chip in to help out the USBG National Charity Foundation and the Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program here.

The group concludes, stating, "As the COVID-19 pandemic has sent us retreating to our homes, Metallica has launched the #MetallicaMondays streaming series: Each Monday at 5PM PT, they'll broadcast a full concert from the Metallica video archives directly to your couch via YouTube and Facebook Live. Generous donations to AWMH via the simultaneous fundraisers on each platform from fans enjoying the weekly series have already amounted to $15,000, and we’ll continue to raise funds during the weekly streams to support those impacted by COVID-19."

"We know this is the hardest of times for many of you, but if you would like to support any of these organizations, please feel free reach out directly to our incredibly dedicated partners, as their needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps," state the band.