You Can Stream Both of Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Shows for a Limited Time

Metallica's historic pair of 40th anniversary shows which took place on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California can now be streamed for a limited time.

The first show came one day after an official proclamation declared Dec. 16 "Metallica Day" in San Francisco, the city the band relocated to in their early career and helped popularize the thrash movement in that local area alongside Exodus and many others.

What made these two gigs extra special was that Metallica not just switched up the sets from night to night — that's quite typical — but played at least one song off each of their studio albums each show as a proper celebration of 40 years as a band.

"Fixxxer," the closing track off Reload was performed live for the first time ever on Dec. 17 and, two days later, the band dusted off a handful of songs that hadn't been played in a decade or more, making the nights all the more memorable for those in attendance.

If you weren't there, however, you can still catch all the action because the pair of concerts will be streaming in the U.S. through The Coda Collection and on Amazon Prime elsewhere around the world from Dec. 24 (12PM ET) through Dec. 27 (11:59PM ET). For viewing options, visit The Coda Collection website. Fans can also now stream Metallica's Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México films on that same platform as well.

