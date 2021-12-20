Watch Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Playing ‘Fixxxer’ for First Time Ever at 40th Anniversary Show

Metallica played a pair of 40th anniversary shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and on the first night (Dec. 17), they played the Reload cut "Fixxxer" live for the very first time.

The first performance in celebration of the band's four decades together came one day after Mayor London Breed officially deemed Dec. 16 "Metallica Day" in San Francisco, the California city where Metallica and many other influential thrash bands first cut their teeth and rose to prominence.

Both set lists featured at least one track from each studio album (not including the Lulu collaboration with Lou Reed), and while the second night saw Metallica dust off an array of tracks that hadn't been played live in a decade or more, the first night was the only one where the metal legends elected to perform a song that had never been played live before.

"Fixxxer," the eight-minute closer off 1997's Reload, appeared 11th in the set, between "King Nothing" off 1996's Load and a cover of Budgie's "Breadfan," as first heard on disc two of Garage Inc., their 1998 covers collection.

Watch pro-shot video of "Fixxxer" directly below and view a fan-shot clip directly underneath.

Fans can stream the second of the two 40th anniversary shows online. Those in the U.S. can watch here while fans elsewhere in the world can head to this location to watch.

Metallica, "Fixxxer" — Live Debut at 40th Anniversary Show (Pro-Shot)

Metallica, "Fixxxer" — Live Debut at 40th Anniversary Show (Fan-Shot)

Metallica Setlist — Dec. 17, 2021 at The Chase Center in San Francisco, California

01. "Hit the Lights"

02. "Creeping Death"

03. "Trapped Under Ice"

04. "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

05. "Orion"

06. "The Shortest Straw"

07. "One"

08. "Sad But True"

09. "Nothing Else Matters"

10. "King Nothing"

11. "Fixxxer" (Live debut)

12. "Breadfan" (Budgie cover)

13. "No Leaf Clover"

14. "Frantic"

15. "The Day That Never Comes"

16. "Spit Out the Bone"