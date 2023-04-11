Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons, is set for release on Friday, April 14, and we're ready to celebrate by giving a lucky fan a ton of Metallica guitar picks and the record on vinyl.

One winner will receive the double-LP version of 72 Seasons along with a set of James Hetfield's White Fang guitar picks, his Papa Het picks and Kirk Hammett's picks, all created by Jim Dunlop USA. Each set comes packed in a collector's tin.

The contest begins at 8AM ET on Tuesday April 11 and ends at 8AM ET on Tuesday April 18. Enter to win this prize pack in the form below.

72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. Since announcing the record in November 2022, they've released four tracks: "Lux Æterna," "Screaming Suicide," "If Darkness Had a Son" and "72 Seasons."

Metallica have also shared many "behind the scenes" looks of the songs' accompanying music videos, the vinyl-making process and what fans can expect from the album's packaging.

Following the release of 72 Seasons, Metallica hit the road for their global, two-year M72 tour. Their first shows are set for April 27 and April 29 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam; you can buy tickets for the tour here and find their full schedule at this location.

In the meantime, enter to win this 72 Seasons prize pack. Good luck!

Metallica Guitar Picks + Tins

Metallica's 72 Seasons on Vinyl

