5 Things to Know About Metallica’s First-Ever VR Concert Film Debuting This Week

Metallica have just announced their first-ever immersive concert film which will make its debut this week.

It's another forward-thinking approach to capturing the band in an exciting visual format. Of course, the big moments on this front have been the raw and gripping 2004 documentary film Some Kind of Monster, the experimental movie/concert film Through the Never (2013). And, in the more traditional realm of concert film releases, the legendary Live Shit: Binge & Purge (1993) and pair of S&M performances (1999, 2020) alongside a live orchestra.

Now, learn more about Metallica, the new visual release coming this March. It's just the fourth Apple Immersive concert, following the company's releases with Alicia Keys, Raye and The Weeknd.

1. When Does It Come Out?

The Metallica concert film will be available starting March 14, 2025 as part of Apple Immersive concerts.

2. How Can I Watch?

Fans will be able to soak in this new experience exclusively through Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset developed by the longstanding tech giant.

This wearable device was first announced in June of 2025 and released last year. While it can operate in the virtual reality space, such as an immersive experience with pre-fixed visual media, it also has the ability to integrate digital elements with a camera feed of your real world surroundings.

3. How Was the Concert Filmed?

A press release from Metallica states that to capture this concert, "Apple built a custom stage plot featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix of stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage."

It features ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video with spatial audio to make you feel like you're standing right up near the stage in the Snake Pit or somewhere further out in the crowd.

4. How Many Songs Did Metallica Play?

This concert will feature just three songs — "Whiplash," "One" and "Enter Sandman."

5. What Metallica Show Is This From?

The footage was captured in Mexico City on the final stop of Metallica's M72 2024 tour. Yes, that means it's from the same city where the classic Live Shit: Binge and Purge was filmed!

An audio EP — Metallica Live From Mexico City — will be released this Friday as well in spatial audio only on Apple Music.

Watch a teaser clip below.

Metallica in 2025

If you're looking to see Metallica in the physical world, you'll have plenty of opportunities to this year.

Another North American leg of the M72 world tour kicks off in April with support coming from either Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies or Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills depending on the night.