Metallica Just Bought an Established Vinyl Pressing Plant + Jack White Is Stoked

Metallica are getting in vinyl pressing game, and they've made sure that they're in good hands to get things started. In fact, the pressing plant that they purchased is one that has been pressing their vinyl albums since 2014. For one of metal's biggest bands, it's a bold move and one that has sparked praise from fellow musician-turned-pressing plant owner Jack White.

Having worked with Furnace Record Pressing for several years now, the band acquired a majority interest in the company, not having to start from the ground up. Furnace has produced more than five million pieces of vinyl for the band already, working on the box set editions of Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice for All, the Black Album and S&M2. While the purchase of the plant will provide the obvious ability to press more vinyls of their own music, the group also intends to help out other record labels and artists with their vinyl releases as well.

Furnace founder Eric Astor has been in business since 1996, producing records out of his state-of-the-art facility in Alexandria, Virginia. The company already services many major artists and record labels with vinyl offerings and the management team will remain in place with Metallica's takeover.

“Building Furnace into the dedicated and experienced family of experts that it is today has been a huge effort, but immensely gratifying” said Astor. “Knowing our long-term future is secured while also being better able to take advantage of growth opportunities is really exciting for every member of the Furnace staff.”

Ali Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Furnace, added, “We have found ideal partners in Metallica. They want us to continue our customer driven focus. To that end we look forward to providing even greater capacity and service to each of our customers in the future.”

“We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace — and Eric, Ali and Mark specifically — to the next level,” said Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. “Their indie spirit, the passion they have for their craft… culturally we’re kindred souls.”

James Hetfield, co-founder of Metallica, added, “Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans. This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future."

As stated earlier, the move was met with a nod of respect from fellow artist-turned-pressing plant owner Jack White, who started his Third Man Records operation in 2001. White has been a champion of pressing vinyl while urging record labels to follow suit.

"Huge congratulations to the boys in Metallica for purchasing their own vinyl record pressing plant," he wrote. "Metallica announced it bought the Furnace record pressing plant in Virginia today! Welcome to the cause gents! And thank you for putting your money to amazing creative use! Here's hoping the major labels will also see this as further proof, and finally start investing in themselves. Outstanding."