Metallica Branding Boots to Benefit Trade Program Students

Metallica continue to find ways to expand their philanthropic efforts, with the latest being a partnership with work boot brand Wolverine, helping to create a limited edition line of boots that will help to fund trade school scholarships.

The band's All Within My Hands charitable foundation has partnered with Wolverine, with a limited edition line of 1000 Mile Axel and Hellcat UltraSpringTM boots now available for pre-order.

“Wolverine shares the same vision that we had when creating the Metallica Scholars Initiative – that it’s incredibly important to create and sustain a strong and resilient American workforce. AWMH is our way of giving back and building future generations,” said James Hetfield, adding, “More importantly, we are helping these students achieve their dreams and transform their lives through the workforce education programs offered at community colleges all across the country.”

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation will channel the funds received by sales of the boots to community college trade programs at Grand Rapids Community College, Lone Star College and WSU Tech, with all three receiving a $100,000 joint grant from Wolverine and Metallica Scholars.

The Wolverine X Metallica Scholars 1000 Mile Axel boot is based on the classic Wolverine 1000 Mile boot silhouette, with a Metallica key logo-inspired metal heel and the "All Within My Hands" metal toe kicker on the front. There are also metal-tipped laces and a metal guitar pick tag.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpringTM boot combines traditional work boot durability with the modern performance of Wolverine's patented UltraSpring cushioning. It too comes with Metallica-inspired features, including a custom-molded Metallica key logo stitched into the boot and a custom metal "Metallica Scholars" guitar pick tag.

Wolverine

Both boots are now available exclusively via the Wolverine website. Check out the Metallica Scholars 1000 Mile Axel here and the Hellcat UltraspringTM boot here. All proceeds from the sales of the boots will go to the 2021 Metallica Scholars recipients.