Metallica Shut Down Negative Commenter Who Went After Musician’s Bagpipe Cover Video

Metallica have defended a recent video of a musician performing a medley of classic Metallica songs on the bagpipes, invalidating a negative comment on the clip in the process.

It happened after the YouTube musician and bagpiper Ally Crowley-Duncan (Ally the Piper) posted the supercut of her expertly playing Metallica songs such as "Fade to Black, "One" and "Enter Sandman" on the bagpipes, per Metal Hammer.

Crowley-Duncan's YouTube vid of the Metallica bagpipe medley already has over 8,000 views; a similar post on Instagram is now at 13,000 likes.

READ MORE: Korn's Jonathan Davis Says It Was 'Star Trek' That Inspired Him to Play Bagpipes

But that wasn't enough for one cynical commenter on social media, who criticized the performance and suggested Metallica wouldn't appreciate it.

Ally the Piper, Metallica Bagpipe Medley

"Bagpipes don't belong in Metallica!!" the commenter wrote. "[Metallica singer and guitarist] James [Hetfield] would not approve," they added before Metallica completely shut them down.

"This guy doesn't speak on our behalf," Metallica replied. "You're awesome," the band assured Crowley-Duncan of her bagpipes cover.

The bagpipe player subsequently shared a screenshot of that exchange.

"When Metallica defends you in the comments of your own video," she remarked.

More Metallica

In April, Metallica released their newest, 72 Seasons. The band is now on tour across North America, with European dates coming later this summer.

READ MORE: Some 'Stranger Things' Fans Tried to Cancel Metallica Because of Past Incidents

Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app.

Metallica Defend Bagpipe Cover Video

Metallica "M72 World Tour" Dates

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stad.

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stad.

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol