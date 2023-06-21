Metallica Shut Down Negative Commenter Who Went After Musician’s Bagpipe Cover Video
Metallica have defended a recent video of a musician performing a medley of classic Metallica songs on the bagpipes, invalidating a negative comment on the clip in the process.
It happened after the YouTube musician and bagpiper Ally Crowley-Duncan (Ally the Piper) posted the supercut of her expertly playing Metallica songs such as "Fade to Black, "One" and "Enter Sandman" on the bagpipes, per Metal Hammer.
Crowley-Duncan's YouTube vid of the Metallica bagpipe medley already has over 8,000 views; a similar post on Instagram is now at 13,000 likes.
READ MORE: Korn's Jonathan Davis Says It Was 'Star Trek' That Inspired Him to Play Bagpipes
But that wasn't enough for one cynical commenter on social media, who criticized the performance and suggested Metallica wouldn't appreciate it.
Ally the Piper, Metallica Bagpipe Medley
"Bagpipes don't belong in Metallica!!" the commenter wrote. "[Metallica singer and guitarist] James [Hetfield] would not approve," they added before Metallica completely shut them down.
"This guy doesn't speak on our behalf," Metallica replied. "You're awesome," the band assured Crowley-Duncan of her bagpipes cover.
The bagpipe player subsequently shared a screenshot of that exchange.
"When Metallica defends you in the comments of your own video," she remarked.
More Metallica
In April, Metallica released their newest, 72 Seasons. The band is now on tour across North America, with European dates coming later this summer.
READ MORE: Some 'Stranger Things' Fans Tried to Cancel Metallica Because of Past Incidents
Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app.
Metallica Defend Bagpipe Cover Video
Metallica "M72 World Tour" Dates
Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stad.
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stad.
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas
July 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol