Metallica fans are sharing some of their biggest hot takes on the band over on Reddit.

According to Merriam-Webster, a "hot take" is "a quickly produced, strongly worded, and often deliberately provocative or sensational opinion or reaction (as in response to current news)."

Considering Metallica are one of the biggest bands in the world, there are undoubtedly a lot of hot takes about their music and career floating around. For starters, the individual who wrote the Reddit post started the conversation with their own hot take, which was, "Most of St. Anger was good."

Metallica, 'St. Anger'

The reason this is a hot take is because St. Anger is infamously known for being one of Metallica's, er, less-beloved bodies of work, especially due to the prominence of Lars Ulrich's snare drum.

READ MORE: Metallica Reschedule Tour Postponed From 2019

Now that we explained the "hot take" situation, keep reading to see some of the other ones that were mentioned during the discussion.

'Garage Inc.'

One fan commented, "I'd say that Garage Inc. Disc 1 is among their best sounding records in their whole career. And in terms of its quality overall, the whole Garage Inc. album is absolutely great. I don't think this is a hot take per se but I do believe it's underappreciated in general."

A couple of other fans supported this comment.

Metallica, 'Turn the Page'

'...And Justice for All'

There were a couple of mentions of Metallica's 1988 album ...And Justice for All, which is notorious for the muted bass sound, despite housing some of the band's most beloved songs.

"I love the sound of ...And Justice For All. It works for the music," one person shared.

"Because everyone is so used to AJFA the way it is, if it was remixed with bass it would unfamiliar and bad," another fan suggested.

Metallica, 'One'

Their Different Eras

A couple of people commented on the various eras of Metallica, with some comparing their 21st century albums to their '80s material and so on.

"Honestly I think that Death Magnetic, Hardwired, and 72 Seasons are almost on par with the '80s albums with just the deficit of having a few slightly boring tracks. Bonus I think 'ManUNkind' is actually a great song and the seize by the day part is the best," someone explained.

"'80s Metallica reigns supreme, but 2000 & on Metallica is far superior to '90s Metallica," another fan declared.

See more from the discussion on the Reddit thread.